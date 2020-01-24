Square Enix Collective has today confirmed that their puzzler The Turing Test is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 7, 2020. The Turing Test is set on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. You play as Ava Turing, an engineer for the International Space Agency (ISA). You’re sent to discover the cause behind the disappearance of the ground crew stationed there. You’ll then come face to face with taxing puzzles to solve, as the game progresses.

To see The Turing Test on Switch, check out the trailer below:

Additionally, you can check out our review of The Turing Test here.

The Turing Test is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Also, it launches on Nintendo Switch on February 7, 2020.