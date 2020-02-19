An Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct is due tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct presentation is due to air tomorrow. The Direct will go live at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT, February 20, 2020, and will last roughly 25 minutes. We’ve been promised “an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package.” So we can expect some new information ahead of the launch on Switch next month.

You can watch the Direct live on the Nintendo Youtube channel here. Hopefully there will be a few surprises in store. Tune in tomorrow to find out.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon launches on Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.