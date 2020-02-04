Assetto Corsa Competizione’s Intercontinental GT Pack Out Now on Steam

Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official Blancpain GT Series game from Kunos Simulazioni, has been expanded today with a new premium DLC pack. The Intercontinental GT Pack, featuring new tracks, car liveries and drivers from the Intercontinental GT Challenge by Pirelli, is out now on Steam.

The Intercontinental GT Pack includes over 45 new liveries, 30 new teams and 50 new drivers, as well as all-new game modes from the Intercontinental GT Challenge by Pirelli. It also includes, probably most importantly, four new tracks:

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (South Africa)

Suzuka Circuit (Japan)

Weathertech ® ️ Raceway Laguna Seca (United States)

Mount Panorama Circuit (New South Wales)

The Intercontinental GT Pack is out now on Steam for £12.49 (requires Assetto Corse Competizione).