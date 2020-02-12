Dead by Daylight developers, Behaviour Interactive announce international tour

Canadian developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed its 2020 international tour for Dead by Daylight.
Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical horror game boasting over 15 million players. By the end of 2019 it had secured record revenues anchored by the release of Chapter XIII based on the Netflix Original series Stranger Things.
Behaviour Interactive has also announced that it will reveal new IPs and share details for upcoming titles such as Dead by Daylight Mobile as well as having a booth presence and host press-only events at conferences in five key markets – Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
“We’re humbled by the incredible journey our community has embarked on with us these past four years on Dead by Daylight,” said Rémi Racine, CEO of Behaviour Interactive. “2020 will be a milestone year for us and we have even more content and news across all platforms that we’re excited to share with our amazing fans.”
The schedule is as follows:
- PAX East — In late February, Behaviour will attend Boston’s leading gaming convention to meet with fans and press.
- Game Developers Conference— In March, the developer will head to San Francisco for GDC to discuss their 2020 lineup with journalists.
- TwitchCon EU— In early May, Behaviour will set up community events for fans at TwitchCon EU in Amsterdam.
- Dead by Daylight™ 4th Anniversary—Behaviour will host its second Dead by Daylight annual event in Montreal to celebrate the game’s 4th Anniversary.
- E3— In June, the team will head to Los Angeles for the most anticipated gaming convention in the U.S. to meet with journalists and showcase their titles.
- Gamescom— In August, Behaviour will head to the largest gaming convention in the world to meet with journalists and fans.
- PAX West— In late August, the developer will host a large booth where press and fans can check out its latest titles.
- TwitchCon NA— In September, Behaviour goes to sunny San Diego to meet with the biggest influencers and fans.
- EGX— In October, the developer will attend the U.K.’s premier video games show for the first time ever and host a community get-together for the U.K.’s amazing gamers and press.
- DreamHack Atlanta — In November, Behaviour will expand its conference presence in the Southeastern U.S. by attending DreamHack Atlanta for the first time.