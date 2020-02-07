New Focus Home Interactive title Curse of the Dead Gods coming to early access

Coming to early access this March, Passtech and Focus Home Interactive title Curse of the Dead Gods. The new Rogue-lite is coming to Steam on March 3rd, and will be in attendance at PAX East later this February.

“From March 3rd, seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers – your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again. Delve deeper in the accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, monsters and malignant deities. Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Corruption builds in you with every step – encourage or ignore it, but each powerful Curse can be a double-edged sword.

This rogue-lite offers an adventure full of content, with a demanding learning curve, intense combat, dozens of weapons, relics, curses, traps, enemies and powerful bosses to overcome.”

I love a good Rogue-lite, and Focus Home Interactive have published some very exciting games recently. This March it might be time for me to get cursed.