PlayStation Plus games for June are headlined by God of War (2018)

Sony has unveiled the PlayStation Plus freebies for June, and one of the best first-party titles of the PS4 generation is going to be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers, in God of War (2018).



It feels like little needs to be said about God of War given we awarded it our Game of the Year in 2018, and have waxed lyrical about it ever since. It’s had a PS5 update now so runs even smoother and at a full 4K resolution. It’s worth noting this is officially the PS4 version of the game.

