PS5 patch for God of War out today

Santa Monica Studios has announced that an ‘enhanced performance experience’ patch is coming out today for God of War on PlayStation 5. Players have been patiently waiting to play God of War on PS5 with improved performance and resolution, and at long last, the game will now feature 60fps, 4K resolution, and 2160p.

God of War rightfully won our GOTY in 2018. It’s without a doubt one of the best games on PS4, and with these improvements it’ll let players dive in and experience it all over again, looking better than ever.