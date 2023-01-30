There’s a giant real life God of War Leviathan Axe now in London

As part of Sony’s latest PlayStation ad campaign, there are now real world items from games like God of War strewn around the globe.

Information about this campaign started to come out over the weekend, with reddit users spotting adverts for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Horizon Forbidden West on Australian TV, showing real-life version of the games, but Sony has now confirmed the “Live from PS5” campaign, and has sent us some images of the Leviathan Axe from God of War that’s currently located in London’s Southbank for today (January 30th) and tomorrow (January 31st).

It looks absolutely massive, so my old man brain is wondering where they’ll store it when this campaign is over. Sony says that there are other locations where this kind of thing is happening, but didn’t detail what items, only that they will be taking place “in major global regions, from the Americas to Europe, Asia and the Middle East”. It does appear that the Horizon one might be a Watcher, as the ad (linked above) shows Aloy pulling something from what looks like a Watcher’s mouth.

Likewise, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 advert shows a load of webs connecting two buildings, so we’d guess that is what the Spider-Man item/thing will be. All the ads we’ve seen are in the form of a news broadcast, stating “This is Live from PS5”. The Reddit users reported both the adverts as being shown during an ESPN2 live broadcast.

The official trailer suggests there will also be Final Fantasy 16, Ratchet & Clank, Returnal, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and even Destiny based items in other places in the world.

As for the God of War Axe, PlayStation says that “the Leviathan Axe appears wedged into the ground as though Kratos himself has thrown it, spreading a coating of ice and snow and breaking the ground around the impact area”.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 advert we mentioned also seems to confirm the release date of somewhere between September and November this year, as the ad suggests it’s coming in “Spring” and that’s when that season is in Australia.