Podcast 506: Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Ship of Fools

It may have a ridiculous title, but don’t think that’s going to stop Adam and Lyle talking about Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion on this week’s podcast. Elsewhere, Ship of Fools is a game you may not have heard about, but perhaps you should find room in your busy game-playing schedule for it, as it’s pretty good!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is what Adam has mostly been playing, which isn’t a surprise given how long it is, while Chris Hyde has been playing God of War Ragnarok, and surely he’ll love it, right?

We’ll be a bit “in and out” with podcasts for December, as it’s when we record our epic game of the year series, so forgive us if you don’t hear from us for a few weeks, we’ll try to do a live stream or something to make up for it.

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can watch the podcast live as well, either by making sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel, or also, buy following us on Twitch. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing?