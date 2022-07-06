God of War Ragnarok release date is November 9th

Sony has unveiled the release date for the most wanted game on any PlayStation owner’s list: God of War Ragnarok is coming on November 9th.

Sr. Community Manager at Santa Monica Studio, Grace Orlady, took to the official PlayStation Blog to reveal all, saying: “We’re thrilled be able to share our release date and the brand-new God of War Ragnarok – Father and Son CG Trailer with all the God of War fans who have been eagerly awaiting news. We hope you’ve enjoyed a glimpse at some of the dangers Kratos and Atreus could find themselves up against as Ragnarök approaches”.

On top of the release date and new CGI trailer, the collector’s edition of the new game was unboxed before pre-order opens up on July 15th, 10am local time (10am Eastern in North America). You can see that video, and details of what you’ll get in various editions, below.

God of War Ragnarök Collector’s and Jötnar Editions

When you purchase God of War Ragnarök before launch, you will receive the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic)

The God of War Ragnarök Standard Edition (digital and physical) comes with the full game for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

If you purchase the God of War Ragnarök standard edition for PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for $10 USD (or currency equivalent).

Included in the God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive:

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Ryan Hurst, the motion capture and voice actor of Thor, and Santa Monica Studio Art Director Rafael Grassetti, are here to take you on a tour of the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s and Jötnar Editions.

Jötnar Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition is a premium selection of items designed with care by our team here at Santa Monica Studio to be a collector’s set worthy of our amazing fans. You’ve seen it unboxed in the video above, but we’ll also run you through its contents here.

Inside the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine, you’ll receive:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

Also included in the Jötnar Edition are the following digital items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme