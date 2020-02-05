Get Ready For Pokémon Day as New Gigantamax Pokémon is Unveiled

On February 27th, the world will celebrate Pokémon Day, marking the 24th anniversary of Pokémon Red and Green.

From Pokémon GO to Pokémon Sword and Shield, the celebrations will bring new and exciting extras. Not the mention the release of the animated Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution movie releasing on Netflix on Pokémon Day.

Pokémon GO

The mobile game will see the appearance of Armoured Mewtwo in Legendary Raids, from February 25th. This is to coincide with the Netflix movie premiere. Also, special Pokémon clones of Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise will appear in Raids.

Pikachu, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle will appear in party hats during the celebration period, hatching from 7km eggs.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest announcements are for the Nintendo Switch’s games. On the day itself, a new Mythical Pokémon will be revealed.

New Max Raid Battles may feature a special Milcery. These special Pokémon will be able to Gigantamax after evolving into Alcremie.

There has also been another discovery, this time of new Gigantamax Pokémon Toxtricity.

Type: Electric/Poison

Height: 78’9″+

Weight: ??? lbs.

Ability: Punk Rock / Plus / Minus

Electric-type moves used by Gigantamax Toxtricity will change to G-Max Stun Shock. G-Max Stun Shock not only deals damage but also poisons or paralyzes all opponents.

Finally, online competitions have now started in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. In order to earn Championship Points (CP) for competitions awarding them, you will have to link your Nintendo Account to your Pokémon Trainer Club account. You can still register and compete without linking those accounts, but you’ll forfeit the ability to earn CP.

Pokémon Day will be celebrated on February 27th.