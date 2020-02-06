Konami announces Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2020

Like the title suggests, Konami have announced the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2020. This year’s competition will take place on August 22 and 23 in Minneapolis, USA.
Those that have qualified for the Trading Card Game, and the mobile and PC game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, will compete to claim the title of King of Games.
If you want to compete in the European qualifications you’ll need to make your way to Krakow, Poland, from July 10 to July 12.
For those wanting to compete in the qualifiers, and wanting to qualify for the WCS 2020, you’ll need to:
- Be one of the top performing Duelists at the European qualifiers; or
- Be one of the top players in the World Qualifying Points Playoff; or
- For Duelists born in 2006 or later; be the top performing duelists in the Dragon Duel World Championship Qualifier
Sounds easy enough.
If you happen to be in the Oceania region and want to qualify you will need to be;
- Top performing Duelists at the Oceanic 2020 World Championship Qualifier; or
- For Duelists born in 2006 or later; be the top performing Duelists in the Dragon Duel World Championship Qualifier
More details for the Oceania qualifier will be released soon so keep your eye on www.yugioh-card.com for info.
For those of you wanting to compete in Duel Links, you can qualify in-game via the KC Cup Events, or via the WCS 2020 Regional Qualifier. Starting from today, February 06, the third KC Cup in Duel Links is being held.
If any of this has piqued your interest there’s more information on the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2020 on Konami’s website.