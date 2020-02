Love comes in many forms, and luckily for Battle Royale fans Valentine’s Duos is coming to Apex Legends this week. Alongside the often requested mode, comes double XP and some romantic cosmetics to fulfil all your romantic needs.

“New and Returning Valentine’s items:

– 2 new Pathfinder and Nessie gun charms

– Return of last year’s “Through the Heart” DMR and “Love of the Game” Banner at discount”

Why go out for a romantic dinner, when you could just play Apex Legends?