Warframe characters join Smash Ultimate as Spirits

Warframe characters will be joining Super Smash Bros Ultimate as Spirits as part of Nintendo’s “Spirits in Black” in-game event. The event kicks off tomorrow, Friday, February 28, 2020, and will run for five days. Players will be able to utilise both Lotus and Natah from Warframe as enhanceable Spirits to help you out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Warframe in Smash Ultimate is a big deal, as this is the first time a Warframe character has appeared in a Nintendo game.

If you’re new to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and need some help with how Spirits work, check out our handy guide on the subject.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for Nintendo Switch