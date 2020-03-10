A new Zombie Army 4 DLC campaign mission has arrived

A new 3 part campaign has landed as part of the Zombie Army 4 DLC called Hell Cult. The first mission of the campaign, Terror Lab, is available today on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

In Terror Lab you will need to infiltrate a lab, fight through hordes of zombies and uncover why the dead keep coming back to life.

As well as the new campaign there’s a few other things available as part of the Zombie Army 4 DLC. Also available today is the American Sea Captain Character, PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle, M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle, Molten Lava Weapon Skins and the Classic Boris Outfit. The Undead Wood Horde Mission is also available today, free to everyone.

Not content with that being the only announcements, Rebellion have also released a 2020 Roadmap. Read on to see what will be part of Season 1 as well as a DLC 1 trailer.

The Zombie Army 4 DLC Season 1 items will be part of the Season 1 pass. If you bought the Deluxe Edition you’ll already have access to the Season 1 Pass. All DLC content will also be available to purchase individually if you haven’t picked up the season pass.

March 10, 2020

Campaign Mission “Terror Lab”

American Sea Captain

PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle

M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle

Molten Lava Weapon Skins

Classic Boris Outfit

Free Horde Map “Undead Wood”

April 2020

Campaign Mission “Undead Wood”

Renegade Officer

Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins

Gas Mask Headgear Bundle

Mortar Shotgun Bundle

May 2020

Mission Pack #3

Character Pack #3

Character Skins #3

Weapon Pack #3

Weapon Pack #9

Weapon Skins #4

Summer 2020

New Free Mode

New Free Difficulty Level

Free Horde Map #2

Weapon Pack #10

Weapon Pack #11

Weapon Skins #5

Charms Pack #1

And finally, as promised, here’s the DLC 1 trailer.