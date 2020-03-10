A new Zombie Army 4 DLC campaign mission has arrived

A new 3 part campaign has landed as part of the Zombie Army 4 DLC called Hell Cult. The first mission of the campaign, Terror Lab, is available today on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
In Terror Lab you will need to infiltrate a lab, fight through hordes of zombies and uncover why the dead keep coming back to life.
As well as the new campaign there’s a few other things available as part of the Zombie Army 4 DLC. Also available today is the American Sea Captain Character, PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle, M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle, Molten Lava Weapon Skins and the Classic Boris Outfit. The Undead Wood Horde Mission is also available today, free to everyone.
Not content with that being the only announcements, Rebellion have also released a 2020 Roadmap. Read on to see what will be part of Season 1 as well as a DLC 1 trailer.
The Zombie Army 4 DLC Season 1 items will be part of the Season 1 pass. If you bought the Deluxe Edition you’ll already have access to the Season 1 Pass. All DLC content will also be available to purchase individually if you haven’t picked up the season pass.
March 10, 2020
- Campaign Mission “Terror Lab”
- American Sea Captain
- PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle
- M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle
- Molten Lava Weapon Skins
- Classic Boris Outfit
- Free Horde Map “Undead Wood”
April 2020
- Campaign Mission “Undead Wood”
- Renegade Officer
- Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins
- Gas Mask Headgear Bundle
- Mortar Shotgun Bundle
May 2020
- Mission Pack #3
- Character Pack #3
- Character Skins #3
- Weapon Pack #3
- Weapon Pack #9
- Weapon Skins #4
Summer 2020
- New Free Mode
- New Free Difficulty Level
- Free Horde Map #2
- Weapon Pack #10
- Weapon Pack #11
- Weapon Skins #5
- Charms Pack #1
And finally, as promised, here’s the DLC 1 trailer.