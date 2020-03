We already have the likes of yellow, turquoise and grey colour schemes for the Switch Lite but coral will soon be added to that list. A nice vibrant colour to tackle the gloomy days we’ve been having recently.

If coral happens to be amongst your favourite colours you won’t have long to wait. The new coral scheme for the Switch Lite is set to launch in Europe from April 24. You can have a wee nosey at how it looks just below this.