Exclusive Clip of new live-action interactive film THE COMPLEX

Wales Interactive, Red and Black Films, Good Gate Media and Little Jade Productions have announced that “THE COMPLEX”, a completely live-action, interactive sci-fi thriller filmed in the UK will be released worldwide through PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at the end of the month.

THE COMPLEX is written by Lynne Renee Maxcy, part of the Emmy award-wining writing team from The Handmaid’s Tale and is the very first live interactive Science Fiction film and one of only a small number of interactive films in existence, the list of which included Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch and BAFTA-winning game Late Shift.

The film offers multi-optional storytelling with eight different outcomes; a real-time Relationship Status Tracking that influences the story as you play and a real-time Personality Trait Tracking that evolves based on your choices.

You watch an exclusive clip below on how it will work:

Relationship Tracking

Throughout the game you will interact with characters and, depending on your choices, will either strengthen or weaken your relationship. The scores are calculated from the start right through to the very end and will affect certain scenarios as well as having major consequences in the concluding scenes.

Personality Tracking

For every decision you make, every interaction, your character’s personality is being tracked. At the end of each playthrough, you are rewarded with a Personality Score and a breakdown to see how you played the game.

In a scenario that feels all too real at the moment, THE COMPLEX takes place after a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists find themselves in a locked-down laboratory with time, and air, running out.

Dr David Banner MBE, Executive Producer/Co-Founder, Wales Interactive said: “Wales Interactive is proud to be collaborating with an array of talent in both the film and the video game industry. The Complex is unlike any other interactive movie, with character relationship and personality tracking a key feature that will influence the future of interactive films. We’re very excited for both the digital and physical release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.”

Richard Pring, Executive Producer/Co-Founder, Wales Interactive said: “We are very excited to be at the forefront of the renaissance in interactive movies, bringing both high-end value in production quality and great advancements in technology. The Complex is one of the first in a new slate of titles using our streamlined Interactive Scripting Tool – WIST – that enables writers to easily create playable, multi-directional choose-your-own-adventure scripts.”

John Giwa-Amu of Red and Black Films and Good Gate Media said: “Interactive gaming company, Good Gate Media, is thrilled to launch The Complex as the first interactive title of its’ upcoming live-action slate.”

Paul HigginsofFields Park MediaandDragon Digitalsaid: “We are excited to be supporting this groundbreaking interactive drama. We believe it will be a major growth area of media going forward where games overlap with linear drama content. You could say we have got the bug!”

THE COMPLEX will release on 31st March, 2020.