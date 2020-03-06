Introducing the DOOM Eternal Heavy Metal Choir with exclusive video

The DOOM Eternal soundtrack is going full metal, with legendary composer Mick Gordon bringing in some friends to form the Heavy Metal Choir. Made up of famous DOOM fans such as Tony Campos (Ministry, Static X), Sven De Caluwe (Aborted), Linzey Rae (The Anchor), and more, the DOOM Eternal Heavy Metal Choir has teamed up with id Software to create a signature chant, pieced together from a mysterious and ancient language that harks back to the Slayer’s origins.

Tying into the lore of DOOM Eternal, the chant fuzes together with the soundtrack to create the perfect music for Bethesda’s follow-up to the hugely successful DOOM. DOOM Eternal releases on March 20 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, but if you can’t wait, let the Heavy Metal Choir whet your appetite in this exclusive behind-the-scenes video: