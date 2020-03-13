Nomadic MMO Last Oasis comes to early access March 26th

If surviving an apocalyptic situation doesn’t hit too close to home right now, then on March 26th the Nomadic MMO Last Oasis comes to early access.

“Last Oasis is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth thousands of years in the future, after a cataclysmic event has halted the planet’s rotation and plunged it into two extreme environments. Now, only one habitable strip of land remains between razor sharp ice and arid desert wasteland, ever moving, as the planet rotates around the sun. To stay alive, the remnants of humanity have built a large waking city, Flotilla, from which they must send unwilling nomads into the passing oases to gather necessary resources to keep the city moving. Not many return alive.”

Open world survival games need to be something special to grab gamers’ attention nowadays, hopefully Last Oasis has a unique enough setting to do just that.