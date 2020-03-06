Square Enix release brand-new trailer for Trials of Mana

Square Enix has released a brand-new trailer for the high-definition remake of its legendary RPG title, Trials of Mana. On April 24, the game will bring everything you loved about the original, including beautiful 3D graphics and updated gameplay.

The turn-based classic was originally released in 1995, immersing players in a wonderful adventure, with entertaining and unforgettable characters. By selecting a party of three from six unique characters, you’ll embark on the journey of a lifetime, learning over 300 abilities and upgrading your character’s classes.

To learn more about the cast of heroes, and find out more information on Trials of Mana, visit their official website. If you pre-order the physical or digital version for PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch by May 21, you’ll receive a Rabite Adornment DLC which allows you to earn more EXP after battles until you reach level 10. Pre-orders on the PS Store will get you an exclusive avatar set featuring all six playable characters, whilst pre-ordering on Steam includes the Rabite Adornment DLC and exclusive wallpapers, but you must do this by May 21 to get your bonuses.

Watch the awesome new trailer here: