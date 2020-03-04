Star Trek Online: Legacy now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

For those of you wanting to play Star Trek Online: Legacy on console, the update is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Console players can now play two new featured episodes featuring Seven of Nine from Star Trek: Voyager and the new Star Trek: Picard series on Amazon Prime, and Michael Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery. Captains will be able to earn credits towards the T6 Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser by playing the episodes, and in the coming weeks, discover a brand new space TFO.

Since it released, Star Trek Online has explored some of Star Trek’s most iconic series, including the original series, Enterprise, Deep Space Nine, and The Next Generation. The Legacy update takes console players on a nostaligic journey through its 10-year history, resurrecting some of Star Trek’s biggest heroes and villains.

Legacy takes players to the planet of Excalbia, which featured in the original series episode, “The Savahe Curtain.” Forced into an experiment to decide who is stronger between good and evil, players will need to team up with some of Starfleet’s finest. Star Trek Lagacy includes loads of cool new features, including:

Two New Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game’s factions can experience two brand new episodes, “Measure of Morality” Parts 1 and 2. A strange anomaly calls players to Excalbia where they are tasked with proving once and for all that good is better than evil. Players will team up with heroes like Seven of Nine (Star Trek: Picard) and Michael Burnham (Star Trek: Discovery) to navigate a series of trials that pit them against some of the most dangerous enemies from throughout the history of Star Trek.

Anniversary Celebration – Star Trek Online players can earn credits toward a brand new cross-faction T6 Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser by playing the new episodes, the “Battle at the Binary Stars” TFO and participating in the Omega Anniversary Event. This special event is a STO favorite, which sends players on a mission to stabilize particles that Q has scattered across the galaxy.

Mycelium Task Force Operation – The popular TFO introduced with Star Trek Online’s last update, Awakening, has been added to the game’s standard rotation of Task Force Operations. This special ground mission lets up to five players battle the Elachi while shutting down probes that threaten to destroy the entire Mycelial Network.

In the coming weeks, Star Trek Online will also release “To Hell With Honor,” a brand new 5-player space TFO set on surface of the moon, where J’Ula and her Klingon forces are building a new shipyard for her fleet. Players will need to work together to destroy this base before enemy forces take them down with Mycelial weaponry.

You can watch the launch trailer below: