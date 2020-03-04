Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this March

Konami Digital Entertainment has announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will launch as a digital exclusive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 24. It’s based on the official trading card game, allowing duelists to build their own decks from over 10,000 cards, and is accessible to players of all skill levels. Relive over six series of Yu-Gi-Oh! and 20 years of history, tapping into some of the most memorable storylines of all time. If you already own Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist on Switch will get the new content as a downloadable patch from March 24, meaning everyone will get to experience the best version of the game.

Some of the key features of Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution include:

900 brand-new cards

New characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! including Varis, Emma, and Lightning

New Duels and story content

All DLC content and post-patch updates

You can watch the official trailer here: