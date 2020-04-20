20 Animal Crossing memes to brighten your day

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the game we all need in our lives right now. Whether you’re fishing into the early hours of the morning, flooding Blathers’ museum will myriad of bugs and fish, or simply enjoying your island retreat, these memes are guaranteed to brighten your day.
Those damn eggs!
Fruits of labour
That feeling when you finally collect all the Fruit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons be like… from r/animalcrossingmeme
The perfect generalisation of everyday life
I’m amassing a collection of Animal Crossing memes, give me your best ones!!! pic.twitter.com/Y81awIwZ3P
— NintendoFanGirl 🏝 (@NintendoFanGirl) March 28, 2020
Grinding for peanuts
Me after grinding hard to catch bugs and fish only to sell it for 500 bells#AnimalCrossing #meme #funny pic.twitter.com/f6jY0CkjfL
— 「 M⁷ 」🍑 (@hobibeIIs) March 30, 2020
That rabbit is freaky
My first ACNH meme, hope yeah like from r/animalcrossingmeme
What do they do with all those bugs and fish?
Not an original joke, but please enjoy my original comic of it (the last panel nearly killed me) from r/animalcrossingmeme
A very wise owl
Animal crossing memes 10/10 pic.twitter.com/2fTRKIt8iT
— Lizzy (@lildunkindonuts) March 28, 2020
The shame…
Full-on raccoon siblings
Fuckin love animal crossing memes pic.twitter.com/ltKVsIB906
— erin (@errrelizabethh) April 1, 2020
Poor bridge
If I have the pole out, imma use it from r/animalcrossingmeme
The spirit of Easter
i resurrect this ancient meme to bring you this #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/odG44zr7kb
— sachirella (@historypupper) April 2, 2020
Visiting the museum
Opening the museum in Aminal Crossing be like: #AnimalCrossingNewHorizon #animalcrossingmemes pic.twitter.com/se60fVVZJP
— Quarantqueen (@GamaRayzChannel) March 24, 2020
Pay Tom Nook or else
Quality Animal crossing meme to help get us through the wait for animal crossing. ☁️☁️☁️ pic.twitter.com/gIXkxEYvp0
— Acnhbaby (@acnhbaby) March 17, 2020
Tight-lipped Wilbur
I put entire islands in my pockets and still have room for Sea Bass from r/animalcrossingmeme
The spiders, THE SPIDERS!
RIP from r/animalcrossingmeme
Did anyone actually catch one?
Those damn sea bass
The FB animal crossing meme page gets me through the day pic.twitter.com/5qhQo9l2cN
— oneko🍐 (@webearpears) March 27, 2020
Time travelling versus the grind
K.K. is a superstar
A successful trip
Me coming back from my brother’s island from r/animalcrossingmeme