20 Animal Crossing memes to brighten your day

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the game we all need in our lives right now. Whether you’re fishing into the early hours of the morning, flooding Blathers’ museum will myriad of bugs and fish, or simply enjoying your island retreat, these memes are guaranteed to brighten your day.

Those damn eggs!

Fruits of labour

The perfect generalisation of everyday life

I’m amassing a collection of Animal Crossing memes, give me your best ones!!! pic.twitter.com/Y81awIwZ3P — NintendoFanGirl 🏝 (@NintendoFanGirl) March 28, 2020

Grinding for peanuts

Me after grinding hard to catch bugs and fish only to sell it for 500 bells#AnimalCrossing #meme #funny pic.twitter.com/f6jY0CkjfL — 「 M⁷ 」🍑 (@hobibeIIs) March 30, 2020

That rabbit is freaky

What do they do with all those bugs and fish?

A very wise owl

The s hame…

Full-on raccoon siblings

Fuckin love animal crossing memes pic.twitter.com/ltKVsIB906 — erin (@errrelizabethh) April 1, 2020

Poor bridge

The spirit of Easter

Visiting the museum

Pay Tom Nook or else

Quality Animal crossing meme to help get us through the wait for animal crossing. ☁️☁️☁️ pic.twitter.com/gIXkxEYvp0 — Acnhbaby (@acnhbaby) March 17, 2020

Tight-lipped Wilbur

The spiders, THE SPIDERS!

Did anyone actually catch one?

Those damn sea bass

The FB animal crossing meme page gets me through the day pic.twitter.com/5qhQo9l2cN — oneko🍐 (@webearpears) March 27, 2020

Time travelling versus the grind

The FB animal crossing meme page gets me through the day pic.twitter.com/5qhQo9l2cN — oneko🍐 (@webearpears) March 27, 2020

K.K. is a superstar

A successful trip