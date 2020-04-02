2K announce XCOM: Chimera Squad, coming to PC April 24

Today, 2K and Firaxis have announced that a brand new standalone XCOM game, XCOM: Chimera Squad, is coming to PC on April 24, 2020. What’s even better, the game will be available for £8.50 upon release, up until 10am PDT on May 7, 2020, but check Steam for more details. From May 1, it will be sold at its RRP of £16.99, however, the limited-time reduction will still be available until the date mentioned..

The official synopsis for the game reads:

Set five years after the events of XCOM 2, humans, hybrids and aliens are now working together to forge a civilisation of cooperation and co-existence. However, not all of Earth’s inhabitants support the interspecies alliance. City 31, a model of peace in a post-invasion world, is opposed by mysterious groups whose agendas threaten to shatter this delicate interspecies alliance. Chimera Squad, an elite force of human, hybrid and alien agents, must work together to destroy the underground threats driving the city toward chaos.

“We’re inspired by our passionate community and excited by the opportunity to create a dynamic, innovative, and unique XCOM experience for both fans of our games and new players in XCOM: Chimera Squad,” said Steve Martin, President at Firaxis Games.

“With XCOM: Chimera Squad, we felt there were exciting gameplay opportunities yet to be discovered within the XCOM universe,” said Mark Nauta, Lead Designer at Firaxis Games. “Gameplay like Breach Mode, interleaved turn order, and the introduction of agents as fully fleshed-out characters will revolutionize how the game plays while still retaining the combat experience that makes the XCOM series so loved by gaming communities around the world.”

“We know fans have been eager to dive back into the world of XCOM,” said Melissa Bell, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing at 2K. “XCOM: Chimera Squad offers tremendous value and we’re intentionally lowering the barriers of entry for new fans to the franchise with a game XCOM veterans will really enjoy.”

XCOM: Chimera Squad has plenty of cool features, and it looks like it could be a fantastic follow-up to the hugely successful XCOM 2. There’ll be unique Alien and Human agents, the new Breach Mode, Specialised and Complimentary Classes, and more. The new features are detailed more below:

• Unique Alien and Human Agents: Each of the 11 agents have their own distinct personality and tactical abilities, including species-specific attacks like the Viper’s tongue pull;

• Specialised and Complementary Classes: Execute devastating combos by teaming the right agents and utilising cooperative actions. The difference between mission success and failure can depend wholly on team composition;

• Re-Envisioned Tactical Combat: Missions are structured as a series of discrete, explosive encounters, keeping the action intense and unpredictable;

• Breach Mode: Players will shape the battlefield to their advantage with a new combat phase that injects squads right into action. They will strategically assign agents to different entry points and coordinate their assault plans with a range of Breach-specific skills;

• Interleaved Turns: An automatic initiative system will slot individual agents and enemies into an alternating turn order, creating new strategic possibilities based on what unit is queued to act next – and what unit is at the greatest risk when they do so;

• Suspenseful Strategy Layer: Outside of combat, players will manage the operations of a high-tech HQ, where they must prioritise competing tasks, investigations and agent assignments in the face of a ticking clock: the constantly rising unrest in the city’s various districts, driving City 31 closer and closer to total anarchy.

If you’re looking to keep up to date with all things XCOM, you can visit the official site, head over to their Facebook page, subscribe to their YouTube channel, or follow them on Twitter and use the hashtag #XCOM.

Finally, if you’re now incredibly hyped for the release, why not watch the official reveal trailer below: