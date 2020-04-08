Podcast #390: A Million Bells – Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Resident Evil 3, Animal Crossing’s Bunny Day

Final Fantasy VII Remake embargo is up, and while Adam Cook hadn’t finished it when this recording took place, he has now, and much of what he says here remains the same. There, that’s covered that one!

If you’re not a fan of JRPGs though, we have thoughts on Resident Evil 3, anger towards Animal Crossing and rabbits, Paper Beast and Half-Life: Alyx VR musings, and a little chat about Monument Valley 2. All this and plenty of questions, which you’ve supplied – thanks – and none of which are about Final Fantasy VII Remake!

Download the podcast MP3, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

Follow Us!

While we have you, you can hear this podcast early on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. That’s less than £1. Yep, around a tenner a year for early access (including our vlogs, podcast, etc) and we even do code giveaways there. We also host a Patreon-Exclusive Discord server where, honestly, we’re just currently sharing Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Come join us!

Is there a particular game you want us to talk about, by the way? You can email us at podcast@godisageek.com or Tweet us via @GodisaGeek. Just drop us a line, even if it’s about food, or just how much you love us, your favourite gaming podcast. Follow the team on Twitter: Adam Cook is @JebusF, Adam Carroll is @AdamZoax, Nicola is @Wavey_Gravey, and Chris is @FirstAvenger83. You can also like us on Facebook, our page is here. Finally, follow us on Podbean, here.