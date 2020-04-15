Podcast #391: Diplo or Duplo – Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Resident Evil 3, Minecraft Dungeons

While Adam Cook has finished Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Adam Carroll has just started and, well, Chris hasn’t actually moved anywhere with it, instead playing FIFA 20 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Mr Carroll, however, has also played through Resident Evil 3, but does he agree or disagree with Chris White’s 9/10 review?

Before we get onto some news (we’re bringing it back this week to see how it goes down with you guys), Adam Cook has some thoughts on Minecraft Dungeons, as he’s been playing the beta. Then, yes, we discuss the PS4 DualSense controller, Inside Xbox, and LEGO Mario.

Download the podcast MP3, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

