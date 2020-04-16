Series 2 of DOOM Eternal ‘Coffee & Camo’ available now

DOOM Eternal is getting a brand-new series called Coffee & Camo, where players can get a new collection of cosmetic unlockables. Between now and May 14, players can earn XP to unlock brand-new weapon skins, icons, nameplates, and player skins which include the Toad King Pain Elemental skin, the Camo Slayer skin, and the demonic coffee shop-frequenting Hipster Archvile Master Collection.

Progression through the series is earned by beating campaign levels, playing BATTLEMODE, and completing weekly challenges. Bethesda will also be providing an update in the coming days and weeks regarding details on Series 3 and DOOM Eternal’s first official patch.