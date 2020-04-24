XCOM: Chimera Squad launches with special introductory price

Brand new standalone adventure, XCOM: Chimera Squad is now available on Steam. And if you act fast it is available for a special introductory price of £8.49.

XCOM: Chimera Squad takes place five years after the events of the previous XCOM games, where humanity has managed to overthrow the Elder’s control of Earth. Now humans, aliens and hybrids much find a way to move on from the conflict and forge a new civilisation of co-operation and co-existence.

Chimera Squad is an elite force of human, hybrid and alien agents sent to City 31 to investigate and prevent the city from descending into chaos.