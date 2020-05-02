2K announces the New Frontier Pass for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

2K has released information on new season pass for the critically-acclaimed strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. It is called the New Frontier Pass, and will release in six separate packs.

Full details are as follows:

Eight new civilisations

Nine new leaders

Six new game modes

The six DLC packs will be delivered on a bi-monthly basis from 21 May, 2020 through to March 2021.

The first DLC pack will be titled Maya and Gran Colombia Pack.

“It’s been four years since we first announced Civilization VI, and the support from fans and players has been overwhelming,” said Ed Beach, franchise lead designer at Firaxis Games. “After two giant expansions in Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm, four years’ worth of balance updates and more, Civilization VI has grown into the flagship title for the series.”

“We’re very excited to be adding even more content to Civilization VI, ensuring long time players and franchise newcomers have something fresh to look forward to in the months to come,” added Anton Strenger, lead game designer at Firaxis Games. “By delivering new content on a regularly scheduled basis, we’ll have more opportunities than ever with the New Frontier Pass to connect with our community as we actively develop and deliver content.”

Players who do not want to purchase the New Frontier Pass will be able to purchase each DLC pack individually. For those that do purchase the Pass they will receive exclusive bonuses – The Teddy Roosevelt and Catherine de Medici Persona Packs. Each Persona pack will contain a brand-new take on a favourite leader, with a new leader model and background, new gameplay bonuses and an updated agenda that reflects the changes to the leader’s personality.

The Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass will be available for £32.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch Windows PC, Mac and Linux. Mobile versions are expected to arrive later this year.