DOOM Eternal receives first official update today

0 comments
Bethesda has today released the first official update for DOOM Eternal, featuring loads of content, including ‘Empowered Demons,’ Event Series 3, and more. You can read more on the additions to DOOM Eternal here, but here’s a brief summary of what has been added:
- Empowered Demons – Avenge fallen Slayers by killing empowered variants of demons that took those players out. These demons offer a greater challenge and provide large amounts of resources and bonus event XP when defeated.
- Event Series 3 – Today kicks off Event Series 3 in DOOM Eternal, dubbed the Precious Metals event, offering shiny new cosmetics to work toward, including the MC Pain Master Collection! Players can simply hop into BATTLEMODE, Campaign, or complete weekly challenges to start advancing their event progress XP now.
- Single Player Quality-of-Life Improvements – Since launch, we’ve been listening to players’ feedback and Update 1 addresses some of the top issues we’re hearing. Some of these changes include expanded demon tutorials, the ability to dash vertically in water and reducing toxic damage while swimming.
- BATTLEMODE Updates – We’re adding a suite of features designed to improve the overall experience in BATTLEMODE:
- Deaths in BATTLEMODE now display a death report to show players what killed them
- Prestige stars now appear under the player card to highlight the most dedicated players
- Addressed latency and lag issues
- Tutorials now appear for all players when playing BATTLEMODE for the first time
- Echelon Leveling for players at the maximum level
If you prefer to indulge your eyeballs with this information, watch the trailer below: