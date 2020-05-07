Fleet Carriers Beta 2 coming to Elite Dangerous on May 11

Frontier Developments has today announced the Elite Dangerous Fleet Carriers Beta 2 will be commencing on May 11. The multiplatform Beta will allow players on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 to test the Fleet Carriers megaships before it officially rolls out in June. You can register for the Beta now by visiting their website, and everyone is welcome.

The Fleet Carriers Beta 2 incorporates significant changes to the one held in April, with the adjustments focused mainly around the decommissioning, performance, and utlity of Fleet Carriers. These changes were made as a direct result of community feedback after playing Beta 1.

The main changes introduced in Beta 2 are:

Universal Cartographics will be available as an optional service on Fleet Carriers.

Fleet Carrier owners will have access to shipyard and outfitting for stored items on their carrier, without enabling the full service.

Reduced the amount of Tritium, the special fuel that powers up the Fleet Carriers’ jump drive, consumed with each jump by around half.

Decommissioning a carrier will now refund the full cost of a carrier, minus a static fee for voluntary decommissioning.

From 22 May, Beta 2 will enter a “beta blowout” period and Fleet Carriers will be purchasable for the token price of 1 million credits (a reduction of more than 99%), to simulate the mass adoption of fleet carriers and to also ensure they are accessible to the majority of players who join the Beta. This will remain in place until the close of the Beta on 26 May.

Further details on how to sign up for Fleet Carriers Beta 2 can be found here. Join the Beta and help shape the future of the Fleet

Carriers in Elite Dangerous before their official launch into the live game on June 2020. Beta 2 is available for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

For more information, visit the Elite Dangerous official website.