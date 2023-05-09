Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Update 15 released, adds significant new features

Frontier Developments has announced the release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Update 15, which it says will add “significant new features”.

All players who own a copy of Elite Dangerous and are playing in “live mode” (as of update 14, this made version 4.0 “live” mode in which all new content and events are introduced) whether they own a copy of Odyssey or not. However, on-foot content requires that content to be purchased.

Check out the launch trailer for Odyssey (around a year ago) as well as the official word on update 15 from the press release:

Commanders will uncover the mystery of what’s inside each of the eight Maelstroms, as they enter the giant caustic gas clouds that arrived with Update 14 and face an unprecedented level of Thargoid aggression. Update 15 also brings significant new features to the game, including a brand-new class of Thargoid ship and additional on-foot mission elements. By equipping their ship with the new Thargoid Pulse Neutraliser module, Commanders will be able to prevent the Maelstrom’s shutdown pulse from affecting their ship, allowing them to journey deeper into the cloud. Waiting for them within is an extraordinary spectacle along with new discoveries to be made – not to mention scores of Thargoid ships.

Among their number is the Glaive, the first Hunter-class Thargoid vessel added to Elite Dangerous, and a formidable presence. This aggressive and nimble vessel behaves differently to other Thargoid combatants, deploying measures that prevent human ships from making a quick getaway. This addition to their fleet means Commanders will need to rethink their strategic approach to numerous encounters in the game. In addition, this update brings a new on-foot mission type to Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Commanders will find these in starports affected by the Thargoid War, with the objective taking players to an abandoned settlement where they’re tasked with restoring the power to help in the ongoing conflict. Once they arrive, they’ll contend with a mysterious new variant of Thargoid Scavenger called the Revenant, a powerful enemy sentry that requires more than just a straightforward run-and-gun approach in combat. As Commanders will soon discover when they venture into the Maelstrom for themselves, the Thargoid War is only just getting started.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is out now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store. The main game is also out for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.