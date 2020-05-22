0 comments

Monster Train releases on Steam with 10% discount until May 28

Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie developer Shiny Shoe have released their roguelike deck-building card battler Monster Train for PC. It features three vertical battlegrounds to defend at a time, both in solo play and competitive multiplayer. To celebrate the release, Mega Crit Games will be offering a special one week discount for Monster Train to everyone that owns Slay the Spire on Steam. Monster Train cost $24.99, with a 10% discount until May 28.

Monster Train’s key features include:

  • Over 220 upgradeable cards with which to build your deck.
  • Five monster clans with unique gameplay and champions.
  • Online real-time competitive multiplayer for up to eight players.
  • Create and share your own custom challenges.
  • Multiple routes to take and decks to build, no playthrough is ever the same!
