Dicefolk “Will Chimeras Pack” DLC now available on Switch

A new piece of paid DLC (Will Chimeras Pack) has launched for the Nintendo Switch version of Dicefolk, alongside a free update as well.

Good Shepherd Entertainment says: “The Will Chimeras Pack boasts 21 all-new, spellcasting chimeras, the magical beasts at the heart of Dicefolk’s innovative combat. Alongside these powerful new allies, discover the Will Talisman, an ancient relic infused with the essence of forgotten sorcery that’s capable of taming the elusive, mana-wielding chimeras debuting in the Will Chimeras Pack. These chimeras’ mana abilities add an entirely new layer to combat, shaking up the existing meta of Dicefolk’s satisfying reimagining of turn-based monster battling.”

Check out the launch trailer, below:

That’s just the beginning, though. Equip your chimeras with Will Chimeras Pack’s 10 brand-new, enchanted pieces of equipment to gain even more strategic possibilities in battle. Experiment with matchups to discover incredible combinations to make your party an unstoppable force on the battlefield. With these newfound powers, Dicefolk’s strategic opportunities vastly deepen, making the fight to defeat a malevolent sorcerer even more satisfying.

There is also a free update on Switch, which includes:

The new Special Mode, which offers 13 distinct challenges with unique modifiers

70+ new equipment items, including two new Relics

Four new bosses to defeat

The Fortune Talisman, which contains all Chimeras offered by other Talismans

Various fixes and quality of life improvements

In our review, we said: “Dicefolk is a cracking monster battling Roguelike, with seriously clever combat unlike anything else I’ve ever played. The different strategies you can implement to make a synergistic team of destruction always feel sensational, and there’s enough content for you to be playing it for the rest of the year. It’s hard to make time for games given how busy 2024 is already, but Dicefolk is a game you need to fit into your schedule.”

Dicefolk is out now for Nintendo Switch and PC.