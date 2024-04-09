LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul have announced that the tactical roguelike Dicefolk is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment hasn’t said if there will be any new features or content, but the fact this lovely game is coming to more platforms is great to see, and on the trailer description it does say “Keep an eye out for more info”. It has a really interesting twist on things as while it’s a turn-based game, you can also guide how your enemies take their turns, too.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

In Dicefolk, take full control of each combat encounter by not only guiding your own team’s turns, but the turns of adversaries as well. This mechanic elevates the level of strategy in each fight, transforming dice into tactical tools for success in battle. Be mindful of the dice faces you choose and the order they’re activated in, as they impact the abilities both your team and your enemies can use. Begin your quest in Dicefolk as a Chimera Summoner, encountering a myriad of formidable creatures that are recruitable to join your team. Cultivate connections and befriend powerful companions to accompany you on your journey. Keep in mind all of your Chimeras’ abilities to fully utilize your team’s strengths. With over 100 creatures and items to collect, the bounds of strategic possibility for your journey feel endless. In Dicefolk’s vibrant world, humanity is on the brink of extinction thanks to Salem, a sorcerer who has ordered magical beasts called Chimeras to turn against all humans. Enter Alea, a young Dicefolk hero who learns she can use her powers to befriend Chimeras with the magic of her dice. With the knowledge of her new powers, Alea sets out on her quest to stop Salem and free her land from its grasp.

We really liked this game, and Lyle gave it a massive 9.5/10 score in his review, saying: “Dicefolk is a cracking monster battling Roguelike, with seriously clever combat unlike anything else I’ve ever played. The different strategies you can implement to make a synergistic team of destruction always feel sensational, and there’s enough content for you to be playing it for the rest of the year. It’s hard to make time for games given how busy 2024 is already, but Dicefolk is a game you need to fit into your schedule”.

Dicefolk is out now on PC via Steam, and is coming to Nintendo Switch later in 2024.