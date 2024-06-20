Dicefolk available on Nintendo Switch from today

Publisher Good Shepherd and developer LEAP Game Studio and Tiny Ghoul has announced Dicefolk is out on Nintendo Switch today.

Originally released on February 27th (2024) for PC, the first console release is for Nintendo Switch today. We reviewed in on PC, where Lyle scored it 9.5/10 and said: “Dicefolk is a cracking monster battling Roguelike, with seriously clever combat unlike anything else I’ve ever played. The different strategies you can implement to make a synergistic team of destruction always feel sensational, and there’s enough content for you to be playing it for the rest of the year. It’s hard to make time for games given how busy 2024 is already, but Dicefolk is a game you need to fit into your schedule.”

You can check out the launch trailer for the game, below.

Dicefolk is a new twist on turn-based gameplay, where players get to command their turns in addition to their enemies. This mechanic elevates the level of strategy in each battle, transforming your dice into an integral part of your success. By thoughtfully choosing which dice faces to bring with you in each encounter, you influence the abilities that your team and your adversaries will have at their disposal. Begin your quest as a Chimera Summoner, in a world on the brink of extinction thanks to the evil sorcerer, Salem. As Alea, a young Dicefolk hero, you encounter myriads of formidable creatures to choose from to join your group with the magic of your dice. Cultivate connections and recruit your favorite companions. Keep in mind all of your chimeras’ abilities to fully utilize your team’s strengths to defeat Salem and free your land from his grasp. With over 100 creatures and items to collect, the bounds of possibility feel endless.

Dicefolk is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch.