Dicefolk is a new roguelike monster-catching mashup from Good Shepherd

Publlisher Good Shepherd Entertainment (Showgunners, Hard West 2) has just announced Dicefolk, a brand new title that combines elements of a lot of people’s favourite genres into one. On this occasion, the genres are roguelite, dice-rolling, and monster-catching, and it’s coming later this year to PC, developed by Leap Studios (Tunche) and Tiny Ghoul.

It’s got a lovely colourful art style, so let’s check out the trailer below, along with the official word from the press release, and the key features:

In the world of Dicefolk, Dicefolk are exceptional beings that can bring magical creatures called chimeras to life from their grimoire. But some chimeras are causing havoc! As a Dicefolk whose dice-shaped artifacts can command any chimera, it’s up to you to restore peace and harmony across the land in this exciting roguelike adventure. Command your creatures using unique dice mechanics and take charge of each fight to lead your team to victory.

Thrilling Roguelite Adventure: Collect new and more powerful chimeras to build your perfect squad while unlocking talismans to uncover more of the story. Discover different combinations of chimeras to enable new strategies for each run with endless possibilities and replayability!

Take Control of Combat: You decide the fate of the dice! Command your chimeras while choosing the faces of the dice and the order in which each party takes its actions. Your choices will determine your success as you battle a variety of wild creatures in combat.

Master Your Chimeras: Recruit your squad from a range of dozens of mighty monsters, from hardy tanks to quick attackers and more. Each chimera offers a unique set of abilities to help you shape your strategy and adapt your play style for whatever challenge comes your way!

Dicefolk is coming to PC later this year.