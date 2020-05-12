New Legend Loba’s abilities revealed, in Apex Legends trailer

Another season, another Legend, and we’ve finally got to see more of season five‘s Legend. The latest trailer is here, and New Legend Loba’s abilities are the star of the show.

“This cunning new legend has a vendetta against the terrifying, seemingly immortal Revenant. This has given her a thirst for blood and the skills to avenge her family’s untimely death. After her parents’ murders, Loba grew up to become a famous high society socialite by day, and the Outlands’ most impressive and dangerous thief by night. Now she is looking for answers, loot and most of all, Revenant’s demise.”

The new season of Apex Legends drops today, so you’ll be able to play as Loba very soon.