Get ready to survive a big business dystopia, as Oddworld Munch’s Odyssey arrives on Switch May 14th. This continues the lovely trend of Oddworld games coming to Switch. An original Xbox game back in 2001, the third game in the series packed full of dark humour, was the first not to star just Abe as the main character. Switching between Munch and Abe led to interesting puzzles in this 3d outing.

“The story begins with you playing as a Gabbit named Munch, the hero of the Oddest Oddysee of all. Munch’s luck is about to change – for the worse!

How would you feel if you broke your leg in a scrab trap, were abducted by soulless scientists, had an alien device implanted in your skull, and found out your race had been hunted to extinction?

Due to the rich variety of consumer products derived from the Gabbit species, their legacy has nearly come to its end. For the amphibious Gabbit, there is only one lonely individual that survives. However, it won’t be spotted where one might typically find such a Gabbit. This one is currently an entrapped test subject within the horrible testing facility known as Vykkers Labs.It’s up to you to help guide Munch in efforts to rescue fellow test creatures. These critters will be forever loyal to Munch and in turn enable his escape.

Once free, Munch teams up with Abe and together they are guided by the wisdom of the Almighty Raisin. They are informed as to how to accomplish their goals, but in order to do so, they must work together. For Munch, his dream is to bring back his species from the brink of extinction. For Abe, it is to rescue his Mudokon buddies.

You can “switch” between Munch and Abe depending on the situation. Using special psychic powers, cool power-ups, and other special abilities to deliver payback to the Vykkers, Abe and Munch set out to reclaim the last gabbit eggs on Oddworld, which have been packaged in a can of gabbiar.”

I didn’t play enough of the original (although I still have my 2001 copy) and maybe the Switch version will tempt me back into the bizarre universe of Oddworld.