The Collector’s Oddition of Oddworld: Soulstorm can be pre-ordered now

Ahead of it’s release on July 6th, the Collector’s Oddition of Oddworld: Soulstorm is now available for pre-order. As well as this premium package, there will be a Day One Oddition and some digital bonuses for pre-ordering. You’ll have plenty of time to see if you like the game when it hits PS Plus next month, but if you’re impulsive you may be tempted by this huge list of goodies.

“A Unique Collector’s Box

Oddworld: Soulstorm’s standard edition for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5

A collectible metal case

An exclusive 22cm figurine of Abe, Mudokon hero

A premium 160-page artbook by Pix’n Love Publishing

An exclusive Mining Company keychain

Three art prints

Ancient Mudokon Tribal stickers

Abe’s hand tattoo

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the bigger, badder, bolder action-adventure platforming sequel to the renowned video game series, and the explosive second installment in the quintology. You play as Abe, the reluctant Mudokon hero whose actions sparked an uprising and now must lead his fellow Mudokons in their fight for freedom against the Magog Cartel and the planet’s ruling power.

Abe will struggle for survival against the planet’s ruling and well-funded power. They are armed with all means of oppression, from propaganda to biological to ruthless deadly force.

Explore massive cinematic scale and 2.9D environments filled with breathtaking visuals. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, arm your followers, solve puzzles, and attempt to safely deliver all of Abe’s 1,000+ followers to freedom.”

I’m really excited to get playing Oddworld next month. The trailers have looked really impressive so far, and we’ve been due a new game in the series for a seriously long time! I reviewed New ‘n’ Tasty! on Switch last year, and definitely have the taste for more farting action with my main man Abe. Next month isn’t long to wait to see what Oddworld Inhabitants have in store for us, and maybe I’ll even get The Collector’s Oddition…