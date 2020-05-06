Podcast #394: The Sportheads – Gears Tactics, Streets of Rage 4, XCOM: Chimera Squad

For the very first time (ever, actually, I think?) we’ve done the podcast on camera, revealing all of our horrible, horrible faces, and Adam’s as well.

A few notes about this video edition of the podcast, before we get started!

This is a “pilot” of sorts. We’ve been meaning to do a video version of the podcast for a long time, this is a test to see if it’s viable, and if you like it. The current “lockdown” means family might pop up from time to time, sorry about that. We know Adam Carroll (top left) needs a better webcam and lighting. If you like this, we’ll get that equipment shipped to him as and when we can, to make it better. Likewise, Mick (bottom middle) might need some better lighting, and has had to adjust his camera to avoid (his words) the “carnage” of his kids behind him. Again, this is a test! Do you like seeing us talk? If you do it’s vital you let us know. This podcast has been running in one form or another for nearly ten years off and on, but doing it on video was a lot of fun. Do you want this on our channel? If so, let us know: this is massively important!

Right, with that out of the way, this week’s episode sees Mick Fraser rejoin us for the first time in ages to talk about Gears Tactics and XCOM: Chimera Squad. He’s been playing loads of this type of game lately, and it’s amazing to have him back on the podcast. Meanwhile, Adam Cook has been playing Streets of Rage 4 and utterly loves it. We’re shocked, too.

Because the pod was pretty impromptu and a bit of a slapdash affair, we didn’t send out the call for questions, but we have one leftover from last week about food that’s an absolute corker. Tell us your answers to the question, as well, we’d love to hear it in the comments!

Download the podcast MP3, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

