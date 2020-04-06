Games of April 2020 – Final Fantasy VII Remake, Resident Evil 3, Sakura Wars, Gears Tactics, Trials of Mana, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and More

With 2019 finally done, 2020 started off a bit slow in January before slowly picking up speed in February and March. If you missed the highlights of 2019, check out all our game of the year coverage here. 2019 was a really good year overall with superb releases on all platforms. While 2020 has some highly anticipated releases, April has a few games we’ve all been waiting to play for a long time. Here are the games to look forward to in April 2020:

April 2

My Friend Pedro

(PS4)

April 3

Resident Evil 3

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

April 7

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

(PS4, Switch, PC)

April 10

Final Fantasy VII Remake

(PS4)

April 14

Someday You’ll Return

(PC)

April 15

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

(Xbox One)

April 23

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack

(PS4)

April 24

Predator: Hunting Grounds

(PS4, PC)

Trials of Mana

(PS4, Switch, PC)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Stor 4 – Road to Boruto

(Switch)

April 28

Sakura Wars

(PS4)

Gears Tactics

(Xbox One, PC)

SnowRunner

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

What are you looking forward to this month?