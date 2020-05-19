The Broken Ghost quest appears in Apex Legends

The first ever Weekly Hunt has landed in Apex Legends with the quest “The Broken Ghost”. “The Broken Ghost” is a season-long search to find nine pieces of a mysterious artefact. You’ll need to keep your wits about you and your eyes open to find each piece throughout the Outlands. These pieces will also give you some insight into in-game lore.

The hunt is available as of now with a dive into Kings Canyon at Night to find pieces of the artefact. This can be done solo or as part of a team however, to get the rewards you’ll need to unlock the mission yourself. Rewards will unlock serial chapters telling the story of “The Broken Ghost” artefact. By collecting all nine pieces you’ll unlock the full story and the secrets it contains.

Gathering these pieces might not be too easy as prowlers will be on the lookout for those trying to gather them all. So you might need a team if you’re struggling against them on your own.

Solo players will get a few automatic respawns if you get ko’d while those in a squad will still be able to help your team back to their feet.

While completing each hunt will earn you a piece of the artefact you’ll also get an exclusive Weapon Charm and a new chapter of “The Broken Ghost” story.

The first Hunt is available now and you can dive into that once you’ve collected your fifth treasure pack. Subsequent Hunts will be released one week at a time until all nine are available for you to give a try.