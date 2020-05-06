Watch the brand new story trailer for The Last of Us Part II

With just over a month to go until The Last of Us Part II releases, Naughty Dog has released a brand new official story trailer, and it’s looking absolutely stunning. In the trailer, things don’t look good for Ellie, as she leaves Joel and embarks on a journey of revenge, where new friends and enemies come into the fray.

As revealed by Director Neil Druckmann on the PlayStation Blog earlier, pre-orders are back up for The Last of Us Part II. The game will release worldwide on May 19, 2020.