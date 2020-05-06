0 comments

Watch the brand new story trailer for The Last of Us Part II

by on May 6, 2020
 

With just over a month to go until The Last of Us Part II releases, Naughty Dog has released a brand new official story trailer, and it’s looking absolutely stunning. In the trailer, things don’t look good for Ellie, as she leaves Joel and embarks on a journey of revenge, where new friends and enemies come into the fray.

As revealed by Director Neil Druckmann on the PlayStation Blog earlier, pre-orders are back up for The Last of Us Part II. The game will release worldwide on May 19, 2020.

News

naughty dogNeil Druckmannthe last of us part ii

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.