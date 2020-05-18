Win a full set of Animal Crossing: New Horizon plushies courtesy of Merchoid

Who wouldn’t want four Animal Crossing: New Horizon plushies? Well, thanks to the lovely folks at Merchoid, we’ve got the full set of four to give away to one lucky winner. You won’t have to pick between KK Slider, Isabelle, Tom Nook, or Bunnie, because you’ll get all four if you win this competition.

As one of the fastest selling games ever on Nintendo Switch, these are sought after official collectibles indeed, so there’s some information we need to make sure you understand. Firstly, these prizes are not shipping until an estimated date of September 2020. Furthermore, you can only win if you are living in one of the countries Merchoid ships to. That full list of countries is available here.

If you don’t want to risk not winning (and we’d understand that, the Isabelle one is particularly cute and we need it now!) you can pre-order your own individual plushie via the official Merchoid store, here. We wouldn’t tell you to look at the section dedicated to The Legend of Zelda, or anything, but you know, that tri-force light is rather striking, too. And that Game Boy heat-changing mug you’ve seen and wondered where it came from? Ahem. You’re welcome.

It’s very easy to enter, you just need to follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Don’t forget to leave your details when you fill out the forms, also: you’d be amazed how often people forget that. The handy box below makes all of that incredible easy. And share with your friends, too. We’re nice and they’ll like us, and we do lots of giveaways for stuff we think is cool, so there.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

