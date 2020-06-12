Aloy returns in Horizon Forbidden West, coming to PlayStation 5

Guerilla Games has revealed a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn during the PS5’s “Future of Gaming” event, called Horizon Forbidden West. Saving it till the end of the presentation, we were treated to some truly breathtaking footage. Continuing Aloy’s story from the original, she travels to the west of America. Little else is known at this point, although the trailer shows that she can now swim underwater, and that alone opens up tons of possibilities. Guerilla promised new details soon, but for now enjoy the beautiful trailer below: