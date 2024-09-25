Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered coming to PS5 and PC next month

Guerilla Games revealed at last night’s State of Play that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered would be releasing on October 31 for PS5 and PC. It will include plenty of technological improvements, visual enhancements, upgraded features, and The Frozen Wilds content that originally released as DLC separately.

An official PlayStation blog post went into more detail, courtesy of Jan-Bart van Beek, Studio Director and Studio Art & Animation Director at Guerilla. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will feature “over 10 hours of re-recorded conversation, mocap and countless graphical improvements that bring the game to the same visual fidelity as its critically acclaimed sequel Horizon Forbidden West. The game’s lush world includes frozen mountains, dense jungles, and arid deserts with stunning new visuals and 4K graphics and travelling between settlements is now lightning-fast.”

The DualSense will play a role in making the remaster an vast improvement on the original, with both haptic feedback and adaptive triggers playing a role. Guerilla has also included a cool accessibility option that utilises the controller’s haptic feedback as well as sound to highlight interactable objects.

“We’re also very happy to share that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered comes with native support for PlayStation 5 Pro,” added van Beek. “This includes a range of graphical features that have been improved to make use of the power of the PS5 Pro, while also delivering ultra-high fidelity at blazing fast framerates.”

Pre-orders for both physical and digital versions will be available on October 3. For those that already own the original game or Complete Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be available for just $9.99 on PS5 and PC.

There’s tons more information on the blog, but for now, check out the trailer and get excited: