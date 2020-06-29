Brand new event for Empires and Puzzles launches today

Small Giant Games, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc. has revealed a new event called Empire of Sand for Empires and Puzzles.

The event begins today (29 June) and will end on 13 July. It introduces seven new heroes to the game and power-ups that grant exclusive power. The power-ups include Sand Trap and Magic Lamp. In addition, players can also expect a new quest with sixty stages of varied difficulties to enjoy with more crafting and battle items, more ascension items and class emblems added as rewards.

“Events are a crucial part of Empires & Puzzles. We love engaging our players with new challenges and introducing new game play modes and heroes they can enjoy” said Timo Soininen, CEO of Small Giant. “We are incredibly proud of our team that continuously provides our fans with new stories and heroes within our game.”

Empires and Puzzles is available for download on iOS and Android.