Outfit7 celebrates 10 years of Talking Tom with POK-A-TOM event

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Talking Tom, and to celebrate Outfit 7 Limited is asking fans to participate in a special POK-A-TOM event running from today until 30 July, 2020.

The challenge is to see if fans can poke Tom ten billion times in ten days.

The challenge is taking place within four of Tom’s most popular games – Talking Tom Cat, My Talking Tom, My Talking Tom 2, and my Talking Tom Friends. Throughout the celebration the number of pokes will be displayed on a digital “POK-A-METER” on the Outfit7 website.

Outfit7 promises that if the ten billion pokes are achieved then every player will receive an in-game currency bundle, so the more players poke, the bigger the reward.

“Fans have poked Tom almost too many times to count since 2010,” said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. “Over 400 million fans play with the games every month, so we wanted them to be included in the celebration by doing more of what they love – and getting fun rewards to enjoy with Tom in return!”

The Talking Tom franchise includes 23 mobile games, digital video content that has received over 56 billion views and a Talking Tom movie, which is in development. The original Talking Tom Cat game was named one of Android’s “Most downloaded games of all time”.

Talking Tom’s mobile games are available to download from the App Store and Google Play, with the “POK-A-TOM” challenge live right now.