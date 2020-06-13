Companions, combat and more in Paper Mario: The Origami King

It’s just over a month until Paper Mario: The Origami King lands on the Switch and there’s a few new things to expect. King Olly has moved Peach’s Castle in his attempt to fold the world however, Mario has the ability to wield mighty paper techniques to shred these plans. You’ll need to untie massive streamers binding the castle through various new regions. These include underground sewers, raging rapids, an ancient ruin, a ninja-filled mansion, and a lively desert oasis. You can find an in-depth look at Paper Mario: The Origami King overview trailer just below this.

Along with these new areas comes a host of new characters you’ll meet on your journey. You’ll meet a Bob-omb that’s lost their memory, the Toad professor of ancient history and Kamek the Magikoopa. You’ll also get a helping hand from Olivia, the good-natured sister of King Olly and even Bowser will be around to help. Some of them might even help out in a battle.

The battles you’ll face are new ring-based battles that require strategy and quick thinking to line up enemies and deliver well-timed attacks to maximise damage. You’ll need to know when to stomp with Mario’s boots, whack them with a hammer and when to heal. Through these battles will be an audience of Toads ready to give a helping hand with battle aids just in case.

Some of Mario’s most intimidating foes will appear in showdowns against the Legion of Stationery. These bosses are themed around stationery like coloured pencils, sticky tape and rubber bands.

It’s not all about battles though as there’s plenty to do when you get some downtime. You can investigate suspicious spots to uncover hidden items, toss confetti to repair holes in the landscape, discover Toads hiding in the scenery and play mini-games to earn in-game rewards.

Paper Mario: The Origami King will be released on July 17 but early purchasers can pre-load the game from the eShop.

That in-depth overview trailer that was mentioned earlier can be found right here.